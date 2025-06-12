WASHINGTON, DC — Gambian-Born U.S. Army Officer Achieves Major Milestone in Elite U.S. Defense Institution

- Advertisement -

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrima F. M’Bai, originally from The Gambia, has achieved one of the highest educational distinctions in the United States military after graduating from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, part of the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

The Eisenhower School is one of the most prestigious and selective defense universities in the United States, designed to prepare senior military officers and government officials for the most critical leadership roles in national security, global strategy, and resource management. Each year, a very limited number of top military officers are invited to attend based on exceptional career performance, leadership potential, and strategic responsibilities. Attendance is strictly by nomination; there is no open application process.

For LTC M’Bai, this achievement is the result of years of dedicated service. His military career began as an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army before rising through the ranks to become a commissioned officer and eventually a Lieutenant Colonel. His journey is a remarkable testament to the determination, discipline, and excellence that define his career.

Throughout the intensive year-long program, LTC M’Bai studied complex global security challenges, U.S. defense policy, industrial base strategy, national resource management, and strategic leadership. Graduates of the Eisenhower School often go on to serve in some of the most senior positions in the U.S. military and government.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the President of the National Defense University addressed the graduating class with words that captured the moment:

“Today you stand at the threshold of a remarkable journey—equipped with knowledge, leadership, and resilience to face the challenges ahead. You have shown dedication, courage, and the spirit of service that define true leaders.

As you move forward, remember that leadership is not just about titles or positions—it’s about making a positive impact wherever you go. Stay curious, stay humble, and never underestimate the power of a good plan… or a well-timed coffee break.

We are proud of all you have accomplished and excited to see the incredible difference you will make in the world. Lead boldly, serve faithfully, and embrace the adventure ahead.”