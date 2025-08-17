Visually Impaired Teacher Champions Spiritual Change at FEGAMY Youth Camp

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Katim Secka, a visually impaired young man, is emerging as a source of inspiration for many at this year’s Federation of Gambia Muslim Youths (FEGAMY) Annual National Youth Camp, also known as the Al Furqan University Youth Camp 2025.

Despite his disability, Katim has dedicated himself to teaching and motivational speaking, using his personal story to uplift others.

Speaking to The Fatu Network on the sidelines of the 9-day camp, Katim shared how he once dreamed of becoming a lawyer but eventually found his calling as a teacher. For him, the shift was not a setback but a chance to inspire change, particularly among persons with disabilities (PWDs).

He emphasised the importance of spiritual healing, adding that FEGAMY’s annual camps have played a crucial role in shaping his leadership skills, boosting his confidence, and deepening his devotion to Islam.

“Since I joined FEGAMY, it has changed a lot in me because I do not stay the entire day without reciting the Quran, plus I am also called upon to inspire others and back at school, I go the extra mile to teach even during my free periods. I believe we all have a role to play in ushering change, so I will not relent in pursuit,” he said. Participants at the camp also echoed similar sentiments about its life-changing impact.

Bintou Jagana, a FEGAMY executive member, reflected on how the association transformed her personally, noting that she once struggled with public speaking and lacked confidence in leadership. Today, she credits the platform for nurturing her growth.

“This is the association that built me into who I am today. I joined FEGAMY when I was about 15 years old, and back then, I could barely even stand in front of people to say anything. It was here that I learned my public speaking skills, developed them, and started gaining confidence in myself. I became able to take on different platforms, lead on them, and especially grow my leadership skills. Right now, if I tell you how many leadership positions I’m holding in school, outside school, and even within FEGAMY, it’s mind-blowing. I never thought years back that I would get to this level. But with the help of the people in FEGAMY, the elders, and the mentorship program, I’ve been able to grow. The youth camp, especially, is a place where you really get to bring out the talent in you,” she reflected.

For 21-year-old participant Jewo Gisseh, who is attending the camp for the second time, the experience has been equally transformative. She explained that the program has motivated her to take on a leadership role among her peers and to inspire other young women in her community.

“When I go back home, I will make it my duty as someone who attended the camp to also pass down the knowledge that I have gathered here to the young people over there”. She states

This year’s camp brings together young people from across the country for an intensive program focused on nurturing leadership, strengthening faith, promoting community service, and fostering peace.