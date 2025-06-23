Update: International ESG Agencies Acknowledge Complaints Against FAR Ltd and Woodside Energy

- Advertisement -

In a significant development, formal complaints regarding the conduct of FAR Ltd and Woodside Energy in The Gambia’s offshore oil sector have now been officially acknowledged by leading global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. These include:

• MSCI ESG Research

• Sustainalytics (Morningstar)

• FTSE Russell (FTSE4Good Index)

• Bloomberg ESG Research

The complaints raise serious concerns over transparency failures, regulatory evasion, and potential concealment of reservoir data in Blocks A2 and A5, adjacent to Senegal’s Sangomar oil field. The filings also draw attention to possible violations of international norms concerning transboundary resources and responsible investment practices.

Other ESG agencies, including Vigeo Eiris, have also been contacted and are expected to respond.

These acknowledgements mark an important step in seeking accountability from corporate actors operating in low-governance jurisdictions. The process now moves into a formal review phase, and the public will be updated as responses emerge.

The Australian Securities Commission has also acknowledged the Complaint against FAR Ltd.

Mr M’Bai reserves all rights, including the right to institute formal legal proceedings against the corporations and individuals concerned.

We thank all those who continue to support this effort for transparency, justice, and regional equity in resource governance.