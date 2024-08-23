Unexpected Defection: Former NPP JULANGEL Ward Chairperson Resigns and Joins GDC

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a surprising turn of events, a prominent ward chairperson of the National People’s Party, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, tendered his resignation and declared allegiance to the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC). This unprecedented move raises questions about the ruling party’s unity and the opposition’s growing influence.

In a telephone interview, Ebrima Baldeh, a figure known for his unwavering loyalty to the ruling party (NPP), said that his move was triggered by unmet expectations from the NPP. He outlined that he has run out of excuses regarding some of the expectations from the party.

“I thank the NPP, but I am going to someone who is willing to help Gambians move forward because we are all Gambians and we need Gambians to move forward. If you become president, people expect a lot from you in terms of development and alleviating hunger and poverty. This is why I left the party and joined GDC,” he asserts.

The ward, previously considered a stronghold for the ruling party, may now face a fiercely contested election that could shape the trajectory of politics in the region. Mr. Baldeh vowed that his newly-found party is the right party to salvage his people.

“Let them understand from me that the property given by the NPP party is taken away from me. This is a sign of betrayal, and if they give you a position and you work for them for years, if they happen to give you anything, they take it back. So let them understand it that way: it’s not the best party to follow,” he alleged.

Baldeh, who was full of praise for the NPP for the opportunity to work with them for years, outlined that moving forward, his focus is shifted to advancing the agendas of the GDC, emphasizing that the party has fulfilled, so far, most of the promises it made to its followers.

Meanwhile, many believe that the timing of this defection is particularly sensitive as the country gears up for the 2026 Presidential election. The ruling party now faces an uphill battle in reaffirming its dominance and retaining the trust of its loyal supporters in the Julangel ward.