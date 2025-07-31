UN Official Commends Gambia’s Leadership as Sahel Governance Forum Convenes in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP Africa, has praised the Government and people of The Gambia for hosting the inaugural Sahel Governance Forum, held on 30 July 2025 in Banjul, describing it as a powerful symbol of the country’s commitment to governance and justice.

“I want to thank President Adama Barrow and the people of The Gambia for opening your capital to us,” she said. “This gesture reflects more than hospitality – it reflects the belief that governance really matters.”

Eziakonwa, who previously visited The Gambia in 2022, said she has witnessed visible transformation in the country since then. “It’s not just about the beautiful roads,” she noted. “It’s the connectivity linking people to opportunity. Banjul is lit up – there’s light, there’s movement.”

She commended the country’s progress on transitional justice, adding that UNDP is proud to support The Gambia not only in confronting its past but in building a future grounded in truth, accountability, and dignity.

“This is a defining moment not just for the Sahel but for all of West Africa,” she said. “The region has often been labeled fragile and unstable, but the real issue is the failure to invest in governance as a force for justice and development.”

Eziakonwa also called attention to disparities in development spending. “We continue to deploy soldiers while few are teachers,” she said. “Corruption and illicit financial flows drain an estimated $148 billion from Africa annually – money that could build schools, clinics, and infrastructure.”