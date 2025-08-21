UN Eyes Nairobi Expansion Amid Dispute Over Senegal’s Diamniadio UN House

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

The United Nations is reportedly preparing to expand its presence in Nairobi, Kenya, with an investment said to exceed 220 billion CFA francs (approximately 350 million US dollars). According to Senegalese daily Le Quotidien, this move would position Nairobi as one of the organisation’s most important hubs worldwide, on par with New York, Geneva and Vienna.

The report claims that several key UN agencies, including UNICEF, UN Women and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), are planning to set up their regional headquarters in Nairobi.

Dispute Over Senegal’s UN House

The timing of these reports coincides with ongoing tensions between the UN and Senegal’s government regarding the Maison des Nations Unies (UN House) in Diamniadio, near Dakar. The complex was constructed under former President Macky Sall and inaugurated with significant publicity as a flagship regional base for UN agencies.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has openly challenged the tenancy agreements governing the facility, insisting that the UN must pay proper rent for occupying the state-built complex. For Senegal, the building represents a major public investment, and charging the UN a fair rent is seen as a matter of sovereignty and financial responsibility.

Nairobi’s “Symbolic Rent” Advantage

The rent issue lies at the heart of the dispute. In Nairobi, where the UN already operates one of its four global headquarters, the organisation pays what is known as a symbolic rent. In practice, this means the Kenyan government charges little more than a token amount, close to zero, as a way of encouraging the UN to remain headquartered there. Kenya treats the UN’s presence as a national asset that boosts its diplomatic standing.

By contrast, Senegal’s demand that the UN pay a meaningful rent is viewed within the organisation as excessive, precisely because it is so different from what the UN is accustomed to in Nairobi. This stark difference has fuelled speculation that the UN, unwilling to meet Senegal’s terms, could shift more of its regional operations toward Nairobi.

Other Options Considered

Before settling on Nairobi, the UN reportedly examined Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire as another possible relocation site. Ultimately, Nairobi appears to have been preferred for reasons of cost, stability and existing infrastructure. Nairobi already hosts the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), which houses the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN Habitat, making it the only UN headquarters in the Global South.

Official Silence

While the reports in Senegalese press are detailed, the United Nations has not publicly confirmed either the 220 billion CFA figure or that the Nairobi expansion is directly linked to tensions with Senegal. International development outlet Devex did note in June 2025 that agencies such as UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women were preparing to relocate more functions to Nairobi, but without reference to Senegal or any budget figure.

Context for West Africa

If confirmed, such a shift would represent a significant setback for Senegal, which invested heavily in the Diamniadio complex under the vision of becoming a regional hub for multilateral organisations. It could also mark a broader trend in which Nairobi consolidates its role as Africa’s diplomatic and organisational capital.

For now, the situation remains fluid. The Senegalese government has yet to issue an official statement addressing the reported dispute, and the UN has not made public announcements on the matter.