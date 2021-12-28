UDP’s executive member Yankuba Dabo asks party to take its petition to ECOWAS court

United Democratic Party executive official Yankuba Dabo has advised the party to take its petition to the ECOWAS court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out UDP’s petition for failing to comply with the law around filing a petition. The top court also ordered the party to pay D100,000.

Unhappy with the striking out of the petition, Yankuba Dabo said: “I would advise my party, UDP Gambia, to continue with our petition appeal matter to the ECOWAS court of Justice.

“The overwhelming evidence of election fraud that marred the December 4th presidential elections cannot be ignored!”

