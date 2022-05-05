UDP Youth Secretary-General Criticizes Some Of President Barrow’s Appointments

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Youth Secretary-General of the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), Kemo Bojang, has reacted to President Borrow’s new cabinet ministers announced on Wednesday 4th May 2022, accusing President Barrow of rewarding people for their contributions to his political fortune instead of putting the right people in cabinet.

He said the appointments of Lamin Queen Jammeh, Demba Sabally, and Abba Sanyang, all newly appointed ministers, are reward for their role in the President’s political endeavours.

“Technocrats have not been put in place but people are rewarded for their contributions to his [President Adama Barrow] political success”, he pointed out.

According to him, most of the appointments by the President are based on political moves and not based on abilities.

He alleged that Demba Sabally, the new Agriculture Minister doesn’t have any expertise to run the ministry.

“Seeing a pharmacist becoming a minister of Agriculture is indeed a big setback for us as a country”.

The UDP Youth SG noted that as much as ministers are political appointees to support the national development plans of the President, they however need to have the basic knowledge needed to effectively run their ministries. He accused the President of rewarding his political counterparts by appointing them.

On the transfer of Hon. Musa Drammeh to the Ministry of Fisheries, SG Bojang told TFN that he would have sacked Drammeh instead of moving him to another ministry.

A vocal critic of the government, Kemo alleged that Hon. Drammeh doesn’t even deserve to be in the cabinet, citing reports of improprieties against the minister in the past years as minister of lands.

“It is a positive move that Musa Drammeh has been moved from Local Government and Lands considering all his scandals and negatives he has had in the past three years. I would have him sacked and not redeploy him”, Bojang said.

However, Bojang noted that the appointment of the University of The Gambia Vice-Chancellor Academic, Prof Pierre Gomez is a step in the right direction.

“He is a seasoned educationist, so having him as a minister of higher education is an appointment that we are looking forward to and I think it is a positive move”, he asserted.

The Gambia Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh, last evening announced the list of President Barrow’s new cabinet ministers.