UDP Responds to Seedy Njie: “His Remarks Are Divisive and Reckless”

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has issued a strong rebuttal to claims made by Deputy Speaker Seedy S.K. Njie during his recent appearance on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, labelling his remarks as “dangerous fabrications” and accusing the National People’s Party (NPP) of attempting to divide Gambians along tribal lines.

In a statement released by the party’s media team, the UDP addressed several key claims made by Njie in the interview, which aired earlier this week on West Coast Radio. Njie had accused the opposition party of engaging in tribal politics, blocking the 2020 draft constitution, and allegedly deploying UDP supporters to intimidate voters from non-Mandinka communities. The Deputy Speaker also claimed that President Barrow’s political rivals had tried to oust him from leadership after the 2016 elections.

The UDP has forcefully denied these claims. “Hon. Njie accused the UDP of tribalism, blocking the 2020 draft Constitution, and orchestrating voter intimidation against non-Mandinka communities, allegations that are baseless and reckless,” the party said.

Describing itself as “the most diverse and inclusive political party in The Gambia,” the UDP said it draws support from “every region, ethnic group, and faith,” and warned that Njie’s comments are “divisive and intended to sow discord among Gambians.” The statement added: “What Gambians and the UDP want and expect are free, fair and transparent elections so that only Gambians can elect their leaders – and this is what election integrity is all about.”

In the same interview, Njie had claimed that the United Democratic Party bore responsibility for the failure of the 2020 draft constitution, stating they held a parliamentary majority at the time. In response, the UDP said this was a deliberate distortion of the facts. “By the time the bill reached the National Assembly, eight UDP Members had been expelled from the party for siding with President Barrow and undermining both the party and the draft Constitution,” the statement read. “It is false to claim UDP had an absolute majority. These expelled members no longer acted on UDP’s mandate.”

The party further rejected what it called “dangerous, tribalist lies” by Njie, including claims that the UDP had deployed armed men to intimidate voters or that a UDP-led government would deport ethnic minorities. “The UDP stands for one Gambia, one people, where all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, are protected, respected, and treated equally under the law,” the statement said.

The party also used the opportunity to criticise Njie’s political history, highlighting his past support for former President Yahya Jammeh during the 2016–2017 political crisis. “This is the same Seedy Njie who defended former President Jammeh’s refusal to accept the election results of 2016 and voted for a state of emergency that nearly plunged The Gambia into chaos. He followed Jammeh into exile in Equatorial Guinea, only to return and secure a political lifeline through a nomination by President Barrow.”

The UDP concluded its statement by urging Gambians to reject what it described as “tribal politics” and to embrace values of unity and democracy. “Let us focus on building a country where all Gambians – Mandinka, Fula, Jola, Serer, Wolof, Aku and others – can live and thrive in peace and dignity.”

The exchange follows an extended interview in which Seedy Njie defended the Barrow administration and the NPP’s record on governance, democracy, and national development. While Njie claimed the opposition was fuelling tribal division and resisting constitutional reform, the UDP has now countered with its own narrative, accusing Njie and the NPP of historical revisionism and political manipulation.