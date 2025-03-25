UDP Responds to Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Defense of Youth and Sports Development Efforts

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has responded to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) following the government’s defense of its record on youth and sports development, especially concerning the national football team, the Scorpions, and the condition of key sports infrastructure.

In a recent statement, Tombong Saidy, UDP Administrative Secretary for Media and Communication, criticized the Ministry’s response to his previous concerns about the delayed renovation of the Independence Stadium and the prolonged exile of the Scorpions from home matches. Saidy described this situation as “a national embarrassment,” highlighting the lack of a concrete timeline for the stadium’s completion and questioning the Barrow administration’s handling of the issue over its eight years in office.

Saidy also raised concerns about the mini-stadium projects that have been launched over the past three years. Despite the high-profile announcements, Saidy noted that none of these projects have been completed. He suggested that the Barrow administration’s failure to deliver on these promises indicated a lack of progress, while urging the Ministry to shift its focus from blaming local councils to addressing the stagnation of infrastructure projects.

In response, the Ministry of Youth and Sports defended its actions, emphasizing the significant investments made in the national team, such as funding for the Scorpions’ participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers. The Ministry stated that “President Adama Barrow’s government is the first in Gambian history to allocate hundreds of millions of dalasis to the national team.” They also addressed the ongoing renovation of the Independence Stadium, stating that the stadium’s dilapidated condition was inherited from previous administrations and that efforts were underway to bring it up to CAF standards.

The Ministry also pointed to the responsibilities of local councils, including those under UDP leadership, for grassroots sports infrastructure development. They reminded Saidy that local governments have not delivered on the promises of rehabilitating mini-stadiums, questioning his criticism of the central government in this regard.

While both sides acknowledge the importance of youth and sports development, their approaches differ. The Ministry highlights its ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and support the national team, while Saidy’s response underscores frustrations with the pace of progress and unfulfilled promises.

As the debate continues, both parties emphasize the need for greater accountability, with the UDP urging the Ministry to provide a clear timeline for the stadium’s completion and accelerate the development of sports infrastructure across the country. The Ministry, on the other hand, maintains that significant progress has been made and that challenges remain, with a commitment to meeting international standards for facilities like the Independence Stadium.