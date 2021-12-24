UDP petition: President Barrow’s lawyers ask for dismissal of petition but UDP’s lawyers apply for NPP to be joined in matter but also to access IEC’s database

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoranka

President Adama Barrow’s lawyers led by top lawyer Sheriff Tambadou have finished making their case for the dismissal of UDP’s petition against the president.

The president’s lawyers had filed two motions seeking dismissal of the petition on grounds a sitting president can’t be sued.

But lawyers for the UDP are standing their ground have filed fresh motions for the National People’s Party, President Barrow’s party to be joined in the case. The lawyers also want to have access to the database of the Independent Electoral Commission.

It could be recalled that United Democratic Party, which came second in the December 4 presidential election, filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking for annulment of the election and declare president-elect Adama Barrow not duly elected.

The petitioner (UDP) was represented by Lawyer Borry S. Touray, Lawyer Abdul Aziz Bensouda and Lawyer Lamin L Darboe. While the 1st respondent (President Barrow) was represented by Lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambadou, Lawyer Christopher E. Mene, Lawyer Pauline Bakurine and Lawyer Ida Richard.

And the 2nd respondent (IEC) was represented by Lawyer Kebba Sanyang and Lawyer Malick HB Jallow.

The next hearing is on Tuesday 28th December, when the court is said to rule on the motions of both parties.