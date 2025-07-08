UDP Hails 21 Lawmakers for Rejecting Draft Constitution, Alleges Political Interference

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has commended 21 National Assembly Members (NAMs) who voted against the government’s proposed constitution, describing them as patriots who, in the party’s view, upheld the public interest and resisted political pressure.

In a statement signed by Tombong Saidy, UDP Administrative Secretary for Media and Communication, the party criticised the revised draft—tabled by the executive for a second reading last week—as being “doctored” to advance what it called the personal ambitions of President Adama Barrow.

“Today, we honour and celebrate the 21 courageous National Assembly Members who voted against President Barrow’s doctored constitution—a document manipulated to serve selfish ambitions rather than the will of the Gambian people,” the statement reads.

According to the UDP, the rejected version of the constitution departed significantly from the 2020 draft, which was previously developed through nationwide consultations. The party accused the government of seeking to remove key safeguards, including provisions on presidential term limits.

“President Barrow’s attempt to hijack the 2020 draft constitution for his own agenda—extending term limits and entrenching his rule—was a direct assault on our democracy,” Saidy claimed. “But thanks to the unwavering stance of these 21 NAMs, Gambians have been spared from a dark path of dictatorship and constitutional manipulation.”

The government has yet to respond to these specific allegations. Officials have previously defended the revised draft as a necessary adjustment to secure broader consensus among political actors and ensure the passage of long-delayed constitutional reforms.

The UDP statement also praised its own members in the legislature, along with others across the aisle who opposed the bill. “To the UDP NAMs and all others who stood tall—your names will be written in history as defenders of justice and true servants of the people,” Saidy said. “This is not just a party victory; it is a national triumph.”

The debate surrounding constitutional reform remains highly polarised in The Gambia, with critics accusing the executive of backtracking on promises made during the country’s democratic transition, while supporters of the bill argue that compromise is necessary to move forward.

“The fight for democracy continues,” Saidy added, “but today, we celebrate you—the guardians of our nation’s soul. Bravo to the 21! The Gambia thanks you.”

The National Assembly is expected to resume discussions on the broader direction of constitutional reform in the coming weeks.