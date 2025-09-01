Monday, September 1, 2025

UDP flag bearer race heats up ahead of September deadline

122
- Advertisement -
Following Talib Ahmed Bensouda’s submission to contest as the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) flag bearer for the 2026 presidential election, sources say Lawyer Borry Touray is also expected to submit his application by Tuesday, 2 September.
Applications are being received by the party’s administrative secretary, Alhagie S Darboe, ahead of the 3 September deadline.
The final list of applicants, including party leader Ousainou Darboe, is expected to be published and confirmed on the same day.
However, there are conflicting reports regarding Darboe’s submission. While some sources claim he filed his application last week, others maintain he has yet to do so but will submit before the deadline.
The UDP Central Committee will vote on 5 September to shortlist candidates from the vetted pool.
Negotiations among contenders are scheduled for 8 September in a bid to reach consensus on a single candidate. If no agreement is reached, the party will proceed to a primary to select its flag bearer.
A source familiar with the matter told The Fatu Network that Borry Touray may consider resigning from the party if Darboe is selected as flag bearer. The claim has not been independently verified.
Previous article
From “Sukuta Boyo” to Rap Star: Hussain Dada Shares His Journey on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik