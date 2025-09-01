UDP flag bearer race heats up ahead of September deadline

Following Talib Ahmed Bensouda’s submission to contest as the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) flag bearer for the 2026 presidential election, sources say Lawyer Borry Touray is also expected to submit his application by Tuesday, 2 September.

Applications are being received by the party’s administrative secretary, Alhagie S Darboe, ahead of the 3 September deadline.

The final list of applicants, including party leader Ousainou Darboe, is expected to be published and confirmed on the same day.

However, there are conflicting reports regarding Darboe’s submission. While some sources claim he filed his application last week, others maintain he has yet to do so but will submit before the deadline.

The UDP Central Committee will vote on 5 September to shortlist candidates from the vetted pool.

Negotiations among contenders are scheduled for 8 September in a bid to reach consensus on a single candidate. If no agreement is reached, the party will proceed to a primary to select its flag bearer.