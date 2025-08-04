UDP Diaspora Raises Over $111,000 at Seattle Convention Ahead of 2026 Elections

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has raised over $111,000 in financial contributions and pledges during its second Diaspora Convention held in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 2nd. The gathering, attended by senior party figures and supporters from across North America, was described by organisers as a crucial milestone in mobilising the party’s international base ahead of The Gambia’s 2026 presidential elections.

The event featured speeches from UDP Party Leader and Secretary General Ousainu Darboe, Mayor of Kanifing Talib Ahmed Bensouda, and Mansakonko Area Council Chairman Landing B. Sanneh, who all travelled from The Gambia to join the convention. The high-profile fundraiser served both as a political rally and a strategic gathering to energise the party’s diaspora chapters.

In his keynote address, Mr Darboe praised the commitment of the UDP diaspora and said their efforts continue to play a vital role in sustaining the party’s operations and ambitions. “Your commitment is not only appreciated – it is inspiring,” he stated. “This support sends a strong signal that the UDP is not just a national force, but a global movement committed to democratic progress and national development.”

The UDP Secretary General added, “This is not just about raising money. It is about reaffirming a shared vision of a better Gambia. It is about standing up for values of justice, fairness, and opportunity for all Gambians.”

Mayor Bensouda, who has often been seen as a key figure in the UDP’s new generation of leaders, also addressed the convention. “The level of organisation and unity I’ve witnessed here is deeply motivating. The Diaspora has proven time and again that they are not passive observers, but active participants in shaping the future of our country,” he said.

Chairman Landing B. Sanneh echoed that sentiment, stating, “The strength and commitment of our diaspora chapters are unmatched. You have consistently stood by the party, not just financially, but with your time, your voice, and your hearts.”

A senior UDP official said the $111,000 raised will be directed toward strategic priorities in the coming months. “The funds will go directly into campaign logistics, grassroots mobilisation, media outreach, and general party operations. This is just one of several planned fundraising events,” the official confirmed.

Organisers of the convention emphasised the sense of unity that defined the occasion. “This convention has brought together Gambians from across the United States and Canada,” said one diaspora organiser. “It reminded all of us that change in The Gambia is possible, and that we, in the diaspora, have a meaningful role to play.”

Another participant from Atlanta noted, “It’s not just about 2026. It’s about the long game. We’re investing in building institutions, not personalities. The money we raised tonight is just one part of that broader mission.”

UDP’s Diaspora team described the convention as a “resounding success” and said they intend to replicate similar events in other cities over the coming year. “Seattle showed what’s possible when Gambians come together with focus and purpose. We’re taking this model to the rest of the diaspora,” said a communications lead from the party’s U.S. chapter.

The event also included musical performances, networking sessions, and a presentation of the UDP’s political roadmap leading to the 2026 vote.

As the countdown to the 2026 presidential elections intensifies, the UDP appears to be leaning heavily on its diaspora communities for both financial and political support. The Seattle convention reinforced the party’s messaging around unity, reform, and national development. “This is more than a fundraiser,” Mr Darboe said in closing. “This is a declaration of readiness.”