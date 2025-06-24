UDP Demands Full Transparency as Barrow Government Yet to Deliver Comprehensive Jammeh Asset List

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has issued a statement criticizing the Adama Barrow administration’s handling of former dictator Yahya Jammeh’s confiscated assets, alleging incomplete transparency and lack of political will in addressing corruption concerns.

The opposition party’s statement, released by the UDP Media Team, addresses what it describes as the government’s failure to provide comprehensive information regarding controversial asset sales, despite public pressure and previous commitments to full disclosure.

Months after nationwide protests organized by Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) in May 2025 prompted the administration to pledge transparency, the UDP states that “the government has yet to release a complete and transparent record of buyers and prices.” The party notes that “despite mounting public frustration, the Ministry of Justice has only provided a fragmented list, raising suspicions of deliberate obfuscation and a lack of political will to combat corruption.”

Following the May demonstrations, President Barrow announced that the government would publish detailed records of all transactions involving Jammeh’s confiscated assets, including luxury cars, livestock, boats, and real estate. However, according to the UDP, “the disclosed list—released under pressure—omitted critical details, including the identities of high-profile buyers and justification for suspiciously undervalued sales.”

The UDP highlighted specific concerns about asset pricing, noting instances where “some vehicles were sold at prices far below market value (e.g., a Hummer H3 auctioned for $135,000 against an $80,000 reserve price).” The party also stated that “key assets like Jammeh’s custom Rolls-Royce and Bentley remain unaccounted for.”

The opposition party expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to providing information, stating: “The UDP condemns this selective transparency, which fuels allegations of insider deals benefiting Barrow’s allies.”

Regarding the ongoing National Assembly inquiry into the matter, the UDP characterized the government’s reliance on this process as problematic. “The government’s reliance on a National Assembly inquiry is a pretext for further delays, and is unacceptable,” the statement read. The party noted that “while the National Assembly debates the scandal, the Ministry of Justice has failed to supplement its initial disclosures with the promised breakdowns from receivers like Augustus Prom Audit Tax Advisory and the Sheriff Division.”

The UDP described this as “a stalling tactic” that “suggests an attempt to bury the issue until public outrage fades.”

The party alleged a broader pattern in the administration’s response to corruption allegations, stating: “UDP will continue to expose the Barrow administration’s pattern of deflection. When corruption is exposed, the NPP-led government invokes investigations to buy time while shielding culprits.”

The UDP emphasized its position that transparency should not depend on the completion of inquiries: “The UDP insists that the asset list must be published immediately, without waiting for the inquiry’s conclusion, to restore public trust.”

The party placed the current controversy within the context of broader anti-corruption efforts, referencing the Janneh Commission’s findings that “Jammeh looted over $360 million.” The UDP stated that “recovery efforts have been marred by irregularities” and noted that “audit reports flagged D22.3 million in unaccounted funds and livestock sold at deflated prices, yet no officials have faced consequences.”

The statement posed a question about the government’s anti-corruption capabilities: “If the Barrow government cannot transparently handle Jammeh’s assets, how can it tackle endemic and systemic corruption which wildly mushroomed under his watch?”

The UDP outlined three specific demands:

“Immediate release of all buyer names, sale prices, and bidding processes.” “Independent oversight to audit the disposal process, excluding politically compromised bodies.” “Prosecution of officials involved in undervalued sales or conflicts of interest.”

The party concluded its statement by emphasizing the importance of continued public attention to the issue. “Gambians deserve the truth, not another cover-up,” the UDP stated. “As the National Assembly inquiry continues, the UDP urges citizens to remain vigilant. The fight for accountability cannot be deferred—or forgotten.”

The controversy centers on assets seized from former President Jammeh following his departure from power in 2017. The handling of these assets has become a subject of public scrutiny and political debate regarding transparency and governance in post-Jammeh Gambia.