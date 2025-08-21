UDP Condemns Presidential Adviser Mballow, Alleges Tribal Incitement

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has issued a statement condemning Presidential Adviser Saihou Mballow over remarks he made at a gathering in Bakoteh on 17th August 2025, which the party alleges were tribal and inflammatory.

In its statement, the UDP accused Mr. Mballow of seeking to divide Gambians along ethnic lines, describing his comments as contrary to the Constitution, his oath of office, and the principles of peace and unity. The party said such remarks amounted to hate speech and incitement to violence, which could undermine the stability of the country.

“The Gambia belongs to all its citizens equally, irrespective of tribe, region, gender, or religion,” the UDP declared. “Any attempt to erode it through hate speech and tribal politics must be rejected by all well-meaning Gambians.”

The party further alleged that Mr. Mballow’s remarks were not an isolated incident but part of a wider pattern by the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) to inflame tribal sentiments for political gain. “We hold the NPP accountable as the most tribalist political party in The Gambia today,” the statement read.

The UDP called on the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Interior to investigate, arrest, and prosecute Mr. Mballow under the Criminal Offences Act and the Code of Conduct for public officials. It warned that failure to act would amount to “consent and complicity.”

The statement also urged the National Human Rights Commission, ECOWAS, the United Nations, and foreign embassies in The Gambia to take note of what it described as “dangerous rhetoric emanating from senior officials of the NPP government.”

Reaffirming its own position, the UDP said it remained committed to peace, national unity, and the protection of all Gambians regardless of ethnicity. “We urge all citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to divide us and to stand together for a peaceful, united, and democratic Gambia,” it concluded. The statement was signed by UDP Administrative Secretary for Media and Communication, Tombong Saidy.