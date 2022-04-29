UDP Condemns ‘Gross Misconduct’ By Office Of The President

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has condemned what it describes as ‘gross misconduct’ by the office of the president. According to the party’s media team, the recent revelations of the National Audit Office have confirmed, yet again that the Barrow administration is synonymous with endemic corruption, disregard for the rule of law, and violations of common-sense regulations.

“The UDP joins the rest of The Gambia in condemning this gross misconduct by the Office of the President in opening and maintaining a bank account against clear directives, which led to the misappropriation of D669 million of poor taxpayer’s money as revealed by the audit report of the government’s audit unit,” a statement from the party noted.

The UDP further demanded a parliamentary inquiry into the operation of such an illegal bank account. It stated that the D669,000,000.00 scandal came on the heels of so many other corruption allegations that have been levied against almost every department of government.

From the illegal allocation of lands at the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, the D4,000,000.00 Fraud at the Central Bank under the Ministry of Finance, the D50,000,000.00 fraud at Gampetroleum under the Ministry of Energy, allegations of fraud at the Tourism Ministry involving the Minister himself referred to the National Assembly Select Committee on Public Petition and Newspaper undercover revelations of fraud at Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Health to the unresolved fertilizer theft at Ministry of Agriculture- that the president himself admitted he knew that people entrusted with distribution diverted the stock among several others.

“The Auditor-General was clear in his report; there was no evidence indicating that the relevant line ministry (Finance) gave approval for such accounts to be opened and operated, and the regulations governing public procurement were disregarded, with impunity. With the foregoing, we call on the National Assembly, Civil Society Organizations, and all relevant stakeholders to demand further investigations and hold those culpable to account.”

The UDP further calls on the Ministry of Justice especially, as the foremost law enforcement agency to look into such claims of violations of the law and spare no effort in seeking to prosecute any violators.