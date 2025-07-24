Two Young Women from Kombo East Defy Gender Norms in Men’s Football Refereeing

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Two young women from Kombo East are reshaping the narrative of women in Gambian football refereeing. Amie Jabang and Amie Touray have stepped into the country’s men’s second division league, a space where few women have dared to go. At just 25 years old, Jabang has earned the respect of players, coaches and fans alike, becoming a symbol of courage and inspiration for many young girls across the country.

- Advertisement -

Their path into officiating has been far from easy. From confronting gender-based stereotypes to managing the intense pressure of high-stakes matches, both Jabang and Touray have had to prove themselves time and again. Yet their consistency, discipline and professionalism on the pitch have won admiration and helped them gain ground in a male-dominated field.

For Jabang, the experience carries deep personal meaning. Football has been a part of her life since childhood. She began officiating in U-15 intermediate tournaments, moved on to third division matches involving both male and female teams, and was eventually promoted to the second division. Reflecting on her journey, she said:

“In 2019, I got promoted from the third division to the second division. People always associate football with men, but I told myself I would prove otherwise through hard work and determination. I faced harassment and, at times, even cried, but I stayed focused. I wanted to make my mum proud because she believed in me, even when my dad didn’t support my dream of being a referee.”

Jabang has officiated matches across the country, including the recent YONNA Islamic Microfinance Tournament final at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium. She encourages aspiring female referees to remain focused despite the obstacles, saying, “My message to young ladies is: be resilient and ignore the noise. Whatever a man can do, we can too.”

- Advertisement -

Amie Touray, who hopes to earn promotion to the second division this year, also traces her motivation back to her school years, where her love for sports took root. Despite enduring social stigma and discrimination, she remains focused on her long-term goal of earning a CAF badge and representing The Gambia internationally. “I want to see myself wearing a CAF badge, going abroad to officiate games, and coming back home to make my mum proud,” she shared.

Their presence in men’s football is gradually shifting long-held perceptions. Matchday scenes that were once met with scepticism now often end in praise, with players and spectators commending their fairness and authority on the field.

As The Gambia works toward greater inclusivity in sports, the stories of Touray and Jabang are helping to open doors for other young women who share the same passion for football. Their journeys are a powerful reminder that with resilience and purpose, even the most enduring barriers can be broken.