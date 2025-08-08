Two Arrested in Bwiam with Vulture Heads, Police and Conservationists Confirm

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Two individuals have been arrested in Bwiam and handed over to police after they were found in possession of a large number of vulture heads, according to the West African Bird Study Association (WABSA).

In a post on Wednesday, August 7th, WABSA stated: “Today, two individuals were arrested by Bwiam community and handed over to the police, along with a large number of vulture heads. The community is taking action to protect the vultures and prevent illegal activities threatening these important scavengers and their ecological role.”

When contacted by The Fatu Network, Police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed the arrest. “I can confirm that the police have two in custody in relation to the above,” he said.

While further details are yet to be officially disclosed, the arrest has drawn renewed attention to the growing number of vulture killings reported across The Gambia in recent years.

On July 29, 2025, at least 44 hooded vultures were found decapitated in Burufut, near the Titintu area. It was the third such incident in the country within a short period. A few weeks earlier, residents in Bonto Kuta discovered more than 11 headless vultures, prompting fears of poisoning or spiritual rituals.

Earlier incidents have also been recorded in Gunjur, where at least 35 decapitated vultures were found near an abattoir in 2020. Investigations into many of these cases remain ongoing.

Environmental organisations suspect the killings are linked to the ritual use of vulture parts in traditional medicine or spiritual practices. The hooded vulture (Necrosyrtes monachus), one of the species most commonly targeted, is already listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Conservationists warn that vultures play a vital ecological role as scavengers that help dispose of animal carcasses and reduce the risk of disease. Their continued decline in The Gambia and across West Africa is considered a public health concern.

WABSA and other groups have urged communities and law enforcement to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. The association praised the Bwiam community for intervening and working with the authorities to protect the country’s dwindling vulture population. No official charges have been announced yet, but police investigations are expected to continue in the coming days.