Trump Slaps Tariffs on 22 African Countries – But Not The Gambia

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The United States government under President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on 22 African countries, with rates ranging from 15% to 30%, according to Business Insider Africa and the official tariff list published in late July.

Major economies like Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Algeria, and Côte d’Ivoire are among those affected. South Africa, Algeria, and Libya face the highest rates at 30%, while Tunisia faces 25%. Most others, including Zambia, Uganda, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, were assigned a 15% tariff.

The tariffs, which officially took effect on August 1st, target key African exports such as textiles, agricultural products, and minerals. Lesotho, which was initially threatened with a 50% rate, had its tariff reduced to 15% in the final order. Still, the damage was already done, with cancelled shipments and factory closures hitting its textile sector hard, according to Reuters and AP reports.

Notably, The Gambia is not on the list of countries facing higher tariffs. It remains under the U.S.’s baseline trade category with a 10% reciprocal tariff, meaning Gambian exports are spared from the steep hikes that now apply to many neighbours in the region. “This is a devastating blow to our economy,” Lesotho’s trade minister said earlier this year after mass layoffs in their garment industry.

As African governments weigh the consequences, South Africa has publicly rejected the idea that it poses a threat to U.S. trade and is considering support measures for affected industries.