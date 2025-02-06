Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Women from Female Sports

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that takes immediate effect banning transgender women from participating in female sports.

This move, according to the White House official, is intended to ensure fairness and safety in sports.

President Trump specified that the order would include the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Emphasizing his executive order, Trump said he would deny visas for transgender Olympic athletes trying to visit the US to compete at the LA Games.

As quoted from the BBC, ahead of signing the executive order, Trump declared that “the war on women’s sports is over,” saying that during the LA Games, “my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes.”

However, human rights activists have described Trump’s executive order as discriminatory on LGBTQ athletes.