Trump Administration’s Immigration Enforcement: New Policies Impact Gambian Diaspora

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C. has issued an urgent advisory to its citizens living in the United States, warning of significant changes to U.S. immigration enforcement policies under the Trump administration. The notice, released today, outlines sweeping new measures that could dramatically affect the estimated Gambian diaspora community in America.

According to the embassy’s press release, “The U.S. government has priorities the prosecution of offenses for illegal entry and illegal presence in the United States, as well as criminal offenses by foreign nationals. President Trump directed the U.S. military to support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in obtaining complete operational control of the U.S. border.” The policy includes the establishment of National Defense Areas under military jurisdiction along the southern border, where “Foreign nationals attempting to enter the United States illegally, including through National Defense Areas, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

This represents a significant escalation from previous administrations’ approaches to border security. The Trump administration has dramatically reshaped the U.S. immigration system in its first 100 days, though experts note that mass deportation goals have not yet been fully realized.

The new policies extend far beyond border security to target individuals already within the United States. The State Department’s statement warns that “Foreign nationals who enter legally, but remain in the United States beyond their authorized period of stay, or who violated U.S. law, risk arrest and may face heavy fines or incarceration for lengthy periods of time. In addition, they may be deported and could face a permanent ban on future travel to the United States.”

The administration has also expanded enforcement locations. Officers enforcing immigration laws will now be able to arrest migrants at sensitive locations like schools and churches after the Trump administration threw out policies limiting where those arrests could happen.

The administration has introduced financial incentives for voluntary departure through the CBP Home mobile application. According to the statement, “Foreign nationals in the United States illegally should leave immediately. Individuals who wish to take advantage of financial incentives to depart must register through the CBP Home App, www.dhs.gov/cbphome. This was announced on May 7, 2025 by the Department of State’s Office of Foreign Missions.”

Any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed. The program, which gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future, represents a carrot-and-stick approach to immigration enforcement. Illegal aliens who register for voluntary self-departure through the CBP Home Mobile App will receive travel assistance, such as arranging travel for their children or extended family or obtaining valid travel documents.

The administration has also intensified pressure on foreign governments through new diplomatic measures. The State Department warns that “The United States will not tolerate those who facilitated illegal and mass immigration to the United States. The United States has established new visa restrictions targeting foreign government officials and others facilitate such immigration.” Additionally, “the United States has designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisations several criminal cartels that facilitate illegal immigration and alien smuggling.” Countries that fail to cooperate face serious consequences, as the statement notes: “governments that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals from the United States face serious consequences, including broad restrictions on entry to the United States for their nationals.”

Even legal immigrants face heightened scrutiny under the new policies. The State Department emphasizes that “The United States continues to welcome legitimate and legal travelers. However, foreign nationals have no right to remain in the United States without status. They must respect the terms of their admission and all applicable U.S. laws.” The statement further warns that “U.S. security screening does not stop after visa issuance or entry to the United States – if an individual is arrested, breaks the law, or misuse a U.S. visa, the visa may be revoked and the individual may be deported.”

The Gambian Embassy’s advisory reflects the serious nature of these policy changes for the diaspora community. In concluding its statement, the embassy notes: “In view of the foregoing, the Embassy of The Gambia in the United States of America kindly urges Gambian citizens to take note of this development. The Embassy is open for consultation on this matter for possible guidance as appropriate.”

For Gambians in the United States, the message is clear: compliance with immigration laws has become more critical than ever, with the consequences for violations more severe and enforcement more aggressive than in previous years. The U.S. government’s request that foreign governments “inform your nationals of this information through all appropriate channels so that they do not risk arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, or fines” underscores the administration’s commitment to widespread enforcement of these new policies.

DHS officials indicate the administration expects more immigration enforcement in the coming months, suggesting that the current measures may only be the beginning of a broader enforcement campaign. The administration’s approach represents a fundamental shift in U.S. immigration policy, with implications extending far beyond America’s borders to immigrant communities worldwide, including the Gambian diaspora. The Gambian Embassy’s proactive communication to its citizens underscores the unprecedented nature of these policy changes and the potential risks they pose to foreign nationals living in the United States, regardless of their current legal status.