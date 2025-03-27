Tribute to Fafa E. M’bai: A Legal Luminary and National Treasure

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, High Court Judge, in a heartfelt tribute, mourned the passing of Fafa E. M’bai, describing him as “a national treasure” whose profound impact on The Gambia’s legal landscape was immeasurable.

He praised M’bai’s dedication to justice, noting his instrumental role in the establishment of key legal institutions, such as the Faculty of Law at the University of The Gambia and The Gambia Law School. Reflecting on his personal connection, Justice Jaiteh shared that M’bai was his “godfather in the legal profession,” guiding him with wisdom and inspiring his journey in law.

He concluded by emphasizing that M’bai’s legacy of “commitment, brilliance, and an unyielding pursuit of justice” would forever be cherished by The Gambia and beyond.