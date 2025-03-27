Thursday, March 27, 2025

Tribute to Fafa E. M’bai: A Legal Luminary and National Treasure

86
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, High Court Judge, in a heartfelt tribute, mourned the passing of Fafa E. M’bai, describing him as “a national treasure” whose profound impact on The Gambia’s legal landscape was immeasurable.

- Advertisement -

He praised M’bai’s dedication to justice, noting his instrumental role in the establishment of key legal institutions, such as the Faculty of Law at the University of The Gambia and The Gambia Law School. Reflecting on his personal connection, Justice Jaiteh shared that M’bai was his “godfather in the legal profession,” guiding him with wisdom and inspiring his journey in law.

He concluded by emphasizing that M’bai’s legacy of “commitment, brilliance, and an unyielding pursuit of justice” would forever be cherished by The Gambia and beyond.

Previous article
AG on Diaspora Voting: “They Don’t Necessarily Have to Return Home”
Next article
Over 3.4 Million Worshipers Gathered for Laylat Al-Qadr Prayers, Says Inside the Haramain

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik