Touma Njai Urges Barrow to Step Down in 2026, NPP Fires Back Calling Her Remarks ‘Intellectually Bankrupt’

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Banjul South National Assembly Member Fatoumatta (Touma) Njai stirred political debate after publicly calling on President Adama Barrow not to contest the 2026 presidential election, insisting that stepping aside would demonstrate true patriotism.

Speaking on West Coast Radio last week, Hon. Njai asserted, “If Barrow loves The Gambia, he should eat the humble pie and step aside… Come 2026, if Barrow wins, The Gambia will sink and even disappear.” She accused the president of prioritizing party interests over national progress and dismissed arguments that he needs more time to complete his development agenda: “A leader who cannot complete development goals in ten years will never be able to.”

She also condemned the NPP’s alliance with the former ruling APRC and warned of increasing corruption and partisan behavior by senior officials, including the Justice Minister. “Only Jammeh was stealing from us then but now it is like power grabbing, with everybody grabbing from left, right and center,” she alleged.

Reacting to her claims in an exclusive published by The Standard newspaper this morning, the ruling NPP Grand Alliance strongly defended President Barrow’s decision to seek a third mandate, calling Njai’s comments “deeply flawed” and “intellectually bankrupt.”

The party said, “Any attempt to delegitimise this Constitutional right would constitute can egregious violation of democratic principles and the rule of law.” It cited international examples like Angela Merkel and Lee Kuan Yew to argue that extended leadership can support long-term development.

The NPP further questioned Hon. Njai’s decision to make public statements rather than pursue constitutional mechanisms, stating, “Her choice to resort to media statements… suggests a lack of commitment to the very democratic principles she was elected to uphold.”

The party concluded that Barrow’s re-election would ensure the continuity of reforms and national stability amid global economic challenges.