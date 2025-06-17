‘Torture is off-limits for the police,’ Commissioner Kinteh Warns Officers

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Ansumana Kinteh, Police Commissioner for Human Rights & Professional Standards at Police Headquarters, has cautioned officers against engaging in torture, stressing that the Inspector General of Police’s office will take allegations of torture seriously.

Commissioner Kinteh encouraged law enforcement officers to manage cases by the law.

The Gambia has implemented the Prevention and Protection of Torture Act, 2023, aimed at preventing and penalising acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

This act reflects the Convention against Torture, which Gambia ratified in 2018, and establishes a legal framework for prosecuting torture cases.

Commissioner Kinteh made these statements during the opening of a two-day capacity-building training for police and security personnel organised by the Women’s Association for Women and Victims Empowerment (WAVE Gambia) at the Police Intervention Unit Headquarters in Kanifing on Monday.

The training with supported by the Global Human Rights Fund through the Legal Empowerment Fund.

The seasoned police officer urged officers to practice patience and discipline while performing their duties.

“Torture-related matters are off-limits for the police, and the office of the IGP will not take it lightly,” Commissioner Kinteh warned.

“As officers, we must not fall short,” he emphasised, adding that under the Anti-torture Act, any officer found negligent will face consequences.

Priscilla Yagu Ciesay, WAVE Co-founder and Senior Technical Adviser, noted that the goal is to provide police with a clear understanding of the legal frameworks that prohibit torture, including the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2023, and international human rights standards.

She highlighted that this training, facilitated by WAVE, is vital as it aims to promote a culture of respect for human rights within law enforcement, enhance accountability, and ensure the protection of human dignity at all times.

“Beating someone you arrest is unacceptable, and no officer should consider such actions,” said OC Esq Musa Camara, advising his fellow officers to always adhere to due process when dealing with alleged offenders.

“If you arrest someone and they insult you, simply charge them but do not beat or slap; the law forbids that,” he added.

Adeline Basangeh, Commissioner of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), stated that the training is part of ongoing police reform programs and highlighted the importance of transforming the police to be more professional.

“As police officers, we interact with people daily, and often, knowingly or unknowingly, we violate their rights… we must not continue with business as usual. We need to change.

Take this program seriously to understand people’s rights and how to avoid violating those rights,” he stated.

Commissioner Basangeh reminded the officers of their responsibility to protect people’s rights at all costs and encouraged participants to be attentive, ask questions, and seek clarity on any uncertainties regarding the Prevention of Torture Act.