Three Foreign Nationals Arrested in Major Drug and Firearms Bust in Fajara

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Operatives of The Gambia’s Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) have arrested three foreign nationals in Fajara following a sting operation that uncovered significant quantities of suspected narcotics and firearms. The operation, carried out on Tuesday, 29th July, resulted in the seizure of ecstasy pills, cannabis products, suspected cocaine, and two 9mm pistols with live ammunition.

- Advertisement -

The suspects include an Indian national identified as Mohammed Rafique Kabir Khan, said to be a manager of a local nightclub, and two Bissau-Guinean nationals, Quintino Djedju and Papis Djedju. According to DLEAG, Khan resides in Fajara, in the Kanifing Municipality.

“He was arrested at Fajara with twenty-five thousand eight hundred (25,800) pills of suspected ecstasy that were concealed in six separate plastic bags,” the agency said in a statement. “Also recovered from him were thirty-two (32) blocks of suspected cannabis resin (hashish), two plastic bags containing suspected cannabis ruderalis (skunk), and one sachet of suspected cannabis gummies.”

The two Bissau-Guinean suspects were also arrested in Fajara for alleged joint possession of twenty-five blocks of suspected cocaine. One of them reportedly told investigators he works as a ticket seller at the same nightclub, while the other claimed to be a fisherman.

Further investigations at the residence of the Indian national led to the discovery of “another two blocks of suspected hashish, two wraps of suspected crystal molly, one pill of suspected ecstasy, some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa, as well as two pistols and some live rounds,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

All three suspects have been charged with multiple offences under The Gambia’s Drug Control Act 2003. These include drug trafficking contrary to Section 43, dealing in prohibited and controlled drugs contrary to Sections 33 and 34, and possible conspiracy charges contrary to Section 53.

Khan, the Indian national, also faces additional charges for “use or possession of firearms” under Section 47 of the Act. That section states: “Where the commission of an offence under this Act… involves the use or mere possession of a firearm… the court shall, on convicting the person for the offence, double the penalty which he or she receives for that offence.”

In a separate but related development during the reporting period from 24th to 31st July, DLEAG said it registered eight additional drug-related cases involving nine suspects. These arrests took place across Banjul, the Kanifing Municipality, and the West Coast Region.

Among the suspects was a 49-year-old Senegalese national arrested at the Amdalai border post for possession of a pistol and twelve live rounds. “Since he was not arrested with drugs, he will be handed over to the police for further processing and necessary actions,” DLEAG noted.

- Advertisement -

The agency used the opportunity to reaffirm its stance on combating drug abuse and transnational organised crime. “Management of the Agency uses this opportunity to reiterate its unreserved commitment on the fight on drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organized crime,” the statement said.

DLEAG further encouraged citizens to support law enforcement efforts: “Illicit drug trafficking and related activities undermine peace and stability. It also robs people of their future. Therefore, it should be shunned by everyone and perpetrators should be exposed by reporting them to law enforcement entities.”

According to the agency, only through “collaboration and concerted efforts” can communities become “safe, secure and hostile to illicit drug traffickers and their patrons.”

Investigations into the case are ongoing.