“This Support Is Timely and Impactful,” Says Principal as Ghanaian ECOMIG Troops Donate to Farafenni School

By: Dawda Baldeh

As part of its Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiatives, the Ghanaian Contingent (GHANCOY 9) of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) conducted a significant humanitarian outreach at Farafenni Senior Secondary School, located approximately 115 kilometres from Barra, on Thursday, 31 July 2025.

Led by Contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Ronne Yaw Agbemafle, the team donated a range of essential supplies, including stationery, reading books, and sanitary pads. The initiative was aimed at supporting both the academic and personal well-being of students, particularly girls.

Lt Col Agbemafle noted that the donation and accompanying educational session reflect GHANCOY 9’s commitment to strengthening civil-military relations, promoting girls’ education, and supporting the social fabric of host communities.

The Principal of Farafenni Senior Secondary School, Mr Abdou Gigo, expressed heartfelt appreciation to GHANCOY 9, describing the support as timely and impactful. He underscored the positive effect the materials and health education session would have on students’ academic performance and personal development.

A central feature of the event was an interactive lecture on menstrual hygiene, delivered to female students by Capt Victoria Yayira Galley. The session aimed to educate and empower young girls with knowledge about proper menstrual health management, reduce stigma, and promote confidence and school attendance among adolescent girls.

This humanitarian outreach forms part of ECOMIG’s ongoing efforts to promote peace, stability, and development through community engagement across The Gambia.