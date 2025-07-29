“This Strikes at the Very Heart of Good Governance”: GALA Petitions Barrow Over $30 Million Petroleum Scandal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The civic pressure group Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) has formally petitioned President Adama Barrow, demanding immediate and transparent action over what it describes as “deeply disturbing” findings in the Joint Committee Report on the Petroleum Sector, recently issued by the National Assembly.

The petition, signed by Ebrima Jallow, Secretary of GALA and popularly known as The Ghetto Pen, was dated July 23, 2025 – the same day GALA led a historic anti-corruption protest in Kanifing and across the country. It centres on the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) and Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) joint findings, which allege corruption, tax evasion, bribery, and money laundering totalling over $30 million.

“This petition is made in good faith and in the interest of public accountability, institutional integrity, and the protection of public resources,” Jallow wrote, calling the scandal “a brazen” assault on the country’s rule of law and governance systems.

“Unauthorized and Unlicensed Actors”

The petition outlines six major concerns, quoting extensively from the committee’s June 2025 report. Among the most alarming was the revelation that foreign companies – Apogee FZC, Creed Energy Ltd, and Ultimate Beige Logistics – operated in The Gambia’s petroleum sector without proper licences from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).

“Unauthorized and unlicensed actors… operated in the petroleum sector without required licenses,” the letter states. These companies allegedly bypassed legal and regulatory scrutiny while securing access to national petroleum depots.

Further, the petition alleges that “sub-accounts” at Ecobank and Access Bank were used to facilitate suspicious transactions, all reportedly controlled by one foreign national, Mr. Aurimas Steiblys, who, according to GALA, was not legally registered under any company operating in the sector.

Institutional Failures and “Political Protection”

GALA says it is particularly concerned about the failure of key state agencies – including the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Central Bank – to perform adequate oversight or enforce existing laws. “Serious lapses in corporate and financial regulation… failed to uphold due diligence, enforce regulations, or take timely actions,” the petition reads.

The document also alleges attempts to obstruct justice, pointing to reported interference in police investigations, with instructions to halt inquiries into the matter. This, GALA warns, raises “concerns of possible political protection” for the individuals and companies implicated.

The petition notes that no tax returns were filed, no VAT remitted, and anti-money laundering laws were violated, resulting in “substantial revenue losses” for the country. “Fake or undocumented ‘government policies’ were used to justify irregular ullage allocations to Apogee FZC,” GALA states, effectively granting the company monopolistic access to national depots under false pretences.

GALA’s Demands to President Barrow

In the petition, GALA lays out a six-point demand to the President, all grounded in the findings of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee:

Immediate prosecution of all implicated public officials and private individuals. Dismissal or suspension of public officers involved – especially in the Ministries of Petroleum and Finance, the GRA, and the Registrar of Companies. Freezing and recovery of suspect funds by the Central Bank and Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). Institutional reform within the Gambia Police Force, especially to curb political interference in financial crime investigations. Legislative and executive measures to strengthen independence of oversight bodies such as the FIU and GRA. Establishment of a Public Inquiry Tribunal or Special Task Force to recover lost revenues and ensure justice.

“We therefore respectfully urge your office to take swift, bold, and transparent action… and to publicly commit to fighting corruption in our extractive industries,” the letter states. GALA has given the President a strict deadline of one month, effective July 23rd, 2025, to act on the recommendations.

Broader Context: Protests and Public Backing

The petition follows a peaceful nationwide protest organised by GALA on July 23, with citizens from all walks of life demanding action on a range of corruption cases. The petroleum scandal was at the centre of the protest’s messaging, with banners, chants, and speeches denouncing what organisers called “state-enabled looting.” “Your Excellency, the magnitude of this scandal… strikes at the very heart of good governance and rule of law in The Gambia,” Jallow warned.

The letter was copied to the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Inspector General of Police, suggesting GALA intends to follow up through multiple institutional channels.