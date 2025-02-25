Thieves Target Mobile Shop in Jambur, Steal New Phones Worth Over 150,000 Dalasis

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In the early hours of Friday, February 21, 2025, thief (or thieves) broke into the Asianana World Mobile Shop in Jambur. The suspect(s) broke into the store between midnight and dawn, using tools to cut through the protective bars on the doors and lockers, allowing them to gain access to the premises.

Upon entering, according to the shop owner, the thieves made off with a substantial collection of brand-new mobile phones, all still sealed in their original boxes.

The stolen phones, the shop owner told The Fatu Network, included high-end models such as the Oppo A11 (1 unit), Oppo A93s (1 unit), Oppo A53s (1 unit), Oppo A5s (5 units), Oppo A5 (3 units), Oppo F9 Pro (1 unit), Oppo A31 (2 units), Huawei Y9 Prime (3 units), and Huawei Y9 2019 (5 units).

In total, around 22 phones were taken, with an estimated value exceeding 150,000 Gambian dalasis.

Mr. Malick S. Bah, the CEO of Asianana World Mobile, said the phones that were stolen from the shop were specific models exclusive to Asianana World Mobile and were rarely available in other stores, making them particularly distinctive. The incident has been reported to local authorities, and an investigation is currently underway.

The CEO of Asianana World Mobile is urging the public for help in locating the stolen phones. A substantial reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of the phones or the identification of the suspects.

“Assisting in apprehending the culprits is a national responsibility that can help save the next victim,” he said.

The community is encouraged to stay alert and report any relevant information to the police as the investigation continues. For any information, Asianana World Mobile can be reached at 7727131 / 3783942 / 3425237 (Sanna, Shop Manager).