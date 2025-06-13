“The Young Residents Woke Up Terrified” — Nemasu Home-care Robbery Leaves Lasting Trauma

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A thief has reportedly broken into Nemasu Home-care, a facility designed to support individuals with disabilities. This alleged incident marks the second attempt at the facility, raising concerns among both staff and residents currently living there.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Kebba Ousman Saho, the founder and CEO of Nemasu Home-care, described the situation as devastating. He said the alleged break-in took place around 4:30 AM on Friday, June 13, 2025, with the same thief believed to have returned.

“He locked the caretaker inside before heading to the main house. He then broke through the burglar-proof window of the living room and stole a brand-new phone that had been purchased just the day before for staff communication,” he recounted.

Mr. Saho further revealed that the intruder even entered the girls’ bedroom, where a staff member and a resident were asleep. “As he tried to force open a cupboard, the staff member screamed, which startled the intruder.”

After the staff member called for help, the thief reportedly fled the scene immediately—“but not before the young residents woke up terrified and shaken, adding to the trauma of the incident.”

Although no one was physically harmed, the emotional impact on both the staff and the vulnerable residents has been significant. “We are offering a D5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of this individual,” Saho added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 7011333 immediately.