The President We Wanted and the President We Have: A Reflection on 2016-2018

OPINION

By Ebrima Sanneh

In 2016, The Gambia stood on the cusp of transformation. After years of autocratic rule, the country’s citizens dared to hope for a new era of democracy and development. Adama Barrow emerged as the unlikely hero of this movement, fronting a coalition that promised to steer the nation towards a brighter future. Gambians were united in their desire for a president who would lead with integrity, inclusivity, and vision.

The President We Wanted

Adama Barrow was a beacon of hope. The Gambian people envisioned a leader who would transcend the entrenched divisions of the past, embodying the collective aspirations of a nation yearning for freedom, justice, and prosperity. They wanted a president who would embrace the principles of democracy, uphold human rights, and foster economic growth.

The coalition that brought Barrow to power included seasoned politicians like Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, Halifa Sallah, Seedia Jatta, Hamat Bah, Henry Gomez, Majanko Samusa, Dr. Isatou Touray, and Mrs. Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang. These figures, with their vast experience and diverse backgrounds, were expected to provide the guidance and support necessary to navigate the complexities of governance.

The President We Have

However, the reality that unfolded from 2016 to 2018 was a stark departure from the collective dreams of Gambians. The coalition, initially united in purpose, began to fracture under the weight of individual ambitions and conflicting political goals. Instead of a cohesive leadership working towards national progress, the Gambian people witnessed a disheartening spectacle of power struggles and infighting.

President Barrow, who openly admitted his lack of experience in governance, found himself surrounded by political figures more focused on advancing their agendas than on fostering national unity. Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, initially a staunch ally, soon found himself at odds with Barrow. Halifa Sallah and Seedia Jatta, with their distinct ideological perspectives, struggled to align with the broader coalition’s direction.

Hamat Bah and Henry Gomez, who had once championed change, shifted their focus towards consolidating their political influence. Majanko Samusa, Dr. Isatou Touray, and Mrs. Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang, despite their significant contributions, saw their efforts undermined by the prevailing discord.

Had these leaders united under a shared national vision, the trajectory of Barrow’s presidency might have been markedly different. Their collective experience and wisdom could have provided the necessary guidance for a president who was openly learning the ropes of governance. Instead, the political fragmentation allowed opportunistic elements to exploit the situation, prioritizing personal enrichment over the nation’s welfare.

The Disappointment and Betrayal

The period from 2016 to 2018 is a poignant reminder of the potential squandered due to political infighting and self-interest. Gambians, who once dared to dream of a brighter future, found themselves disillusioned by the very leaders they had trusted. The coalition’s failure to maintain unity and focus on national interest not only weakened the presidency but also shattered the aspirations of millions.

The president, who could have been a unifying and transformative figure, was left isolated and inadequately supported. This isolation allowed political opportunists to capitalize on his ignorance, leading to decisions that were not always in the best interest of the nation. The initial promise of a three-year transitional presidency gave way to a protracted struggle for power, undermining the very foundation of the coalition’s mandate.

The Need for Reflection and Unity

As Gambians reflect on this critical period, it is imperative to recognize the lessons learned. The importance of unity, national interest, and selfless leadership cannot be overstated. The political figures of 2016 to 2018 had a unique opportunity to guide a fledgling democracy towards stability and prosperity. Their failure to do so serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of political disunity and self-serving agendas.

Moving forward, it is crucial for current and future leaders to prioritize the welfare of the nation above all else. The dreams of Gambians deserve to be realized through steadfast commitment to unity, transparency, and genuine service. Only then can The Gambia hope to achieve the transformative change it so desperately needs.