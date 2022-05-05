“The New Cabinet Appointment Is Bold, Courageous And Less Political” … Musa Jeng

Musa Jeng
By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Jeng, a political strategist and commentator of the weekly show: ‘For the people by the people,’ has described President Barrow’s recent appointment of new cabinet ministers as bold, courageous and less political.

Speaking to The Fatu Network after the official announcement, Mr. Jeng said, like many Gambians he believes the move is less political.

He however described the appointment of Dr. Demba Sabally as Agriculture Minister and Hamat NK Bah as Tourism and Culture Minister as a “political payment,” noting that he was surprised not to see Mambury Njie, then Minister of Finance.

“This was a bold move coming from the president,” Musa Jeng said. “Without doubt, the picks were less political. But the likes of Dr. Sabally and Hamat NK Bah, one can described their appointments as a political payment.”

Speaking further, Mr. Jeng said, “Generally, if you look at the appointments, you will know the president is looking for technocrats by appointing people that are different and competent. To me, that says a lot. But again, I don’t know some of these people. I know Claudiana Cole and Dr. Pierre Gomez. Removing Mambury Njie and bringing in Seedy Keita as new Finance Minister is a total surprise,” he concluded.

