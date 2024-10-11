Friday, October 11, 2024

The Gambia Secure Crucial Late Equalizer in 1-1 Draw Against Madagascar

By Zackline Colley

The Gambia secured a crucial late equaliser in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Madagascar during their AFCON 2025 qualifier.

The tension-filled match saw Yankuba Minteh score the dramatic late goal, ensuring that The Gambia earned a valuable point. The team’s performance leaves them in contention as they prepare for their upcoming match on Monday, where securing three points will be crucial to bolster their position in the group.

Following the match, head coach Jonathan McKinstry expressed relief at the late equaliser, emphasising the team’s relentless efforts and tactical adjustments throughout the game. McKinstry acknowledged the missed opportunities and the team’s shift to a 3-2-5 formation in the closing stages, demonstrating their commitment to securing a positive result.

Despite facing relentless pressure from The Gambia, Madagascar displayed defensive resilience and managed a few breakaway chances. McKinstry praised his team’s defensive efforts, highlighting their ability to cover Madagascar’s breakaway attempts effectively.

Reflecting on the match, McKinstry identified The Gambia’s ongoing struggle with defending set pieces as a key issue that led to Madagascar’s opening goal. He emphasized the need for improved defensive organization and personal responsibility in set-piece situations.

McKinstry also addressed the disallowed goal controversy, standing firm in support of the referees’ decision to rule out Madagascar’s late goal for handball. He commended the referees for their strong decision-making and emphasized the clear nature of the handball, supported by the officials on his side.

Acknowledging the team’s performance, McKinstry recognized the potential for improvement while highlighting the positive aspects of their play. He emphasized the need to enhance offensive execution and set-piece defense as the team prepares for their next crucial match on Monday.

Looking ahead, McKinstry emphasized the team’s objective of securing three points in the upcoming match to strengthen their position in the group, underlining the importance of sharpening their set-piece defense and refining their offensive capabilities as they strive to qualify for the AFCON 2025 tournament.

