The Gambia Exceeds Global Breastfeeding Target, Reaching 54%

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia has surpassed a key global health target by achieving a 54% exclusive breastfeeding rate, exceeding the World Health Assembly’s goal of 50% by 2025, officials announced Thursday.

The announcement was made by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) during World Breastfeeding Week, observed from August 1 to 7. This year’s theme, “Prioritising Breastfeeding, creating sustainable support systems, focusing on the environment and climate change,” highlights the benefits of breastfeeding while addressing the ecological impact of formula feeding.

NaNA’s Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Jallow, revealed the milestone at an event supported by UNICEF, attended by policymakers, health workers, and caregivers. “Gambia has surpassed the global health target of 50% exclusive breastfeeding, and we are at 54%,” he said.

Breastfeeding, he stressed, is vital for child development. “It is an essential part of human life and cannot be overlooked,” Jallow said, urging policies to better support nursing mothers.

Globally, exclusive breastfeeding rates at six months stood at 48% in 2023, according to the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action. The Gambia’s progress comes as health experts emphasise breastfeeding’s role in reducing child mortality—potentially preventing 823,000 deaths worldwide.

Fatou Darboe, Head of School Health and Nutrition at the Ministry of Health, called for more workplace support, including baby-friendly spaces and skilled lactation assistance.

“Breastfeeding mothers should always be supported,” she said, noting challenges faced by women in the informal sector, who lack maternity leave.

The event underscored the need for sustained efforts to protect and promote breastfeeding as a public health priority.