The Gambia Deploys Special Envoy to Mauritania to Address Migrants’ Concerns

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad of The Gambia has announced that President Adama Barrow has appointed Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, as a special envoy to Mauritania to address issues affecting Gambian migrants there.

In a press release issued on 27th March 2025, the Ministry stated that it has been closely monitoring the situation of Gambian nationals in Mauritania and is committed to ensuring their welfare. The release also stated that The Gambia is deeply concerned about the developments involving its citizens in the country. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform the public, particularly Gambian nationals residing in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, that it has been closely monitoring developments concerning Gambian migrants in the country with utmost concern and keen interest,” the Ministry said.

The deployment of Dr. Tangara as a special envoy reflects the ongoing diplomatic ties between The Gambia and Mauritania. The Ministry noted that the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott has been tasked with enhancing engagement with Mauritanian authorities and strengthening its relationship with the Gambian community to better safeguard their well-being.

President Adama Barrow’s decision to send Dr. Tangara was made to address the concerns directly with Mauritania’s President, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani. “His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, has today dispatched His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, as a Special Envoy to his brother, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania,” the press release noted.

The Ministry is also urging all Gambians living in Mauritania to register their presence with the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott. This will allow for more effective communication and ensure that assistance can be provided when needed. For registration, the following contact details have been shared:

Hon. Saikouba Jarju, Deputy Ambassador – Mobile: +222 36159457 (WhatsApp available)

Mr. Lamin Secka, Counsellor – Mobile: +222 20967984 (WhatsApp available)

Families and friends in The Gambia are also encouraged to pass this information along to their loved ones in Mauritania to ensure that every Gambian in the country is informed. “Furthermore, families and friends in The Gambia are encouraged to share this information with their loved ones in Mauritania to ensure that every Gambian in the country is made aware of this important notice,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry reaffirmed the strong and positive relations between The Gambia and Mauritania, urging Gambians in Mauritania to remain law-abiding. “The Republic of The Gambia and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania continue to enjoy strong and cordial bilateral relations, and seizes this opportunity to urge all Gambians living in Mauritania to remain law abiding and good ambassadors of The Gambia,” it stated.

Lastly, the Ministry confirmed that it would continue to monitor the situation and closely assess the safety and well-being of Gambian nationals in Mauritania. The cooperation of Gambians in Mauritania is being sought to ensure the smooth implementation of these measures. “The Ministry will continue to closely monitor developments concerning Gambians in Mauritania, particularly regarding their safety and well-being,” the Ministry concluded.