The Gambia Bar Association Endorses Abubacarr Tambadou for International Court of Justice

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Bar Association (GBA) has proudly announced its full support and endorsement of Mr. Abubacarr Marie Tambadou’s candidature for election as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, highlighting his distinguished legal career and contributions to justice on both national and international stages.

Tambadou, a senior member of the GBA, began his legal journey in 1999 as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of The Gambia, serving as State Counsel at the Ministry of Justice. His career trajectory took him to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in Arusha, Tanzania, in 2003, where he spent nearly two decades as a prosecutor, earning recognition for his work on international crimes.

- Advertisement -

In 2017, Tambadou returned to The Gambia to serve as Attorney General and Minister of Justice during a pivotal moment in the nation’s democratic transition. He played a key role in establishing the legal framework for the transitional justice process, including the creation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission, the Janneh Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Constitutional Review Commission. His leadership as Attorney General also saw him spearhead the landmark case of The Gambia v. Myanmar at the ICJ in November 2019, addressing Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya population. This case set significant precedents in international law and underscored Tambadou’s commitment to human rights and justice.

Currently, Tambadou serves as the Registrar of the Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) at the level of Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, further solidifying his global legal stature. The GBA praised his “unyielding commitment to the rule of law, profound legal acumen, and exceptional leadership qualities,” describing him as an outstanding candidate poised to enhance the ICJ’s credibility and success.

“The Gambia Bar Association wishes him all the very best,” the statement concluded, reflecting national pride in Tambadou’s achievements and aspirations on the world stage.