The Air India Tragedy

- Advertisement -

By: Momodou Ndow

Life is fleeting. We are all living until, suddenly, we are not. One moment you’re alive, full of plans and laughter, and the next, you’re gone. None of us knows how or when our time will come.

- Advertisement -

I can’t help but deeply feel the anguish, sorrow, and pain the victims’ families must be enduring. If you contrast the images of passengers joyfully boarding the flight, smiling with their loved ones, with the reports of them screaming in terror moments before the crash, your heart sinks.

How many of us have screamed during turbulence on a flight? Most of us have, and lived to tell the story. But for those on that Air India flight, it ended in tragedy.

Technology allows us to share our lives in real time, and some of the passengers were doing just that—capturing joyful moments—right before their dreams and lives were cut short. Can you imagine the shock and grief their loved ones must be feeling? Life is both beautiful and brutally cruel!

As I look at the photo of the doctor and his family, my mind races. Their children were likely imagining their new life in Derby—new friends, new school, new beginnings. The parents, no doubt, were thinking about how best to guide and protect them as they started fresh in a new country. Perhaps they even dreamed of their children becoming doctors too.

- Advertisement -

That should give all of us a sobering perspective on life.

Reflect on the past, plan for the future, but most importantly, live in the present. With all the struggles we face, embracing the moment gives us the balance and resilience to move forward with grace. We don’t know when life will end, but we can make it meaningful by truly living while we’re here.

My deepest condolences to their loved ones during this time of profound sorrow. I hope they find strength and healing in the days and months ahead. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.