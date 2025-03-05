Tensions Escalate Between Gunjur and Berending: WANEP Calls for Calm and Dialogue

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP-The Gambia) has expressed deep concern over the rising tensions between the neighboring communities of Gunjur and Berending in the Kombo South District, West Coast Region. The long-standing land dispute, which dates back to the 1980s, has resurfaced following a recent government announcement regarding boundary demarcation.

The Ministry of Lands, Local Government, and Religious Affairs recently issued a letter detailing plans to mark the border between the two communities, reigniting friction. In response, both Gunjur and Berending held rival press conferences asserting their respective land claims, further heightening tensions.

WANEP-The Gambia, a leading peacebuilding organization, has urged all parties to exercise restraint, avoid inflammatory actions, and embrace dialogue as the only viable solution.

“Tension and aggression are never the answer. We must work together to find peaceful and constructive ways to address our differences,” WANEP stated in a press release.

The Gunjur-Berending land dispute has primarily involved the Sanyang Kunda family of Berending and the Jammeh Kunda, Darboe Kunda, and other clans within Gunjur. The conflict, which has simmered for decades, turned deadly seven years ago when violent clashes erupted. Despite a government-formed task force investigating the matter, key recommendations, particularly the proposed boundary demarcation, remain unimplemented.

WANEP notes that tensions have been exacerbated by the delay in implementing these resolutions. As part of its commitment to conflict prevention and resolution, WANEP-The Gambia has initiated several interventions, including:

Community Dialogue Sessions and Alternative Dispute Resolution Trainings under its Research and Action for Peace (REcAP) Project, funded by the European Union (EU).

Shuttle Diplomacy with local leaders to foster calm and mutual understanding.

Legal Research to clarify land ownership under national laws and traditional customs.

In-Depth Community Consultations to ensure all stakeholders have a voice in the peace process.

Dialogue and Mediation efforts aimed at trust-building and sustainable conflict resolution.

WANEP has urged the Gambian government to expedite the implementation of the task force’s recommendations, particularly the transparent and inclusive demarcation of the disputed boundary. The organization also calls on civil society, local communities, and international partners to support peace efforts in Gunjur and Berending.

“Through collective effort and a commitment to non-violence, we can overcome our differences and build a brighter future for both communities,” WANEP emphasized.

While tensions remain high, WANEP believes that dialogue and peaceful engagement are the only paths toward a lasting resolution. The coming days will be crucial as stakeholders navigate this sensitive issue in a bid to prevent further conflict.