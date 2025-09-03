Ten candidates join UDP flag bearer race ahead of 2026 election

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Ten candidates have formally joined the race to become the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) flag bearer for the 2026 presidential election, challenging long-time party leader Ousainou Darboe.

This announcement was made at the party’s headquarters in Manjia by the National President, Aji Yamundow Jaye Yabo and Admin Secretary Hon. Alagie S. Darboe.

The applicants include Ousainou Darboe, Lamin Jawara, Lamin M. Ceesay, Borry S. Touray, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Amadou Sanneh, Karamo Fatty, Sulayman Saho, Dr. Lamin J. Darboe, Lamin Jobe, and Dr. Ahmed Danjo.

All candidates are expected to appear before the party’s selection committee for interviews on Thursday, 5 September. “All the participants will undergo a thorough review process for shortlisting,” Alagie S. Darboe told reporters.

He added that consultations will be held with party members nationwide to gauge support.

“The interview will focus on assessing their integrity, the issues affecting the party leadership, their commitment to the UDP, and so on,” he said.

Accordingly, Darboe revealed that only three candidates will be shortlisted, with efforts made to reach a consensus. “If that fails, we will proceed with the voting process and anyone with the highest votes will be the flag bearer,” Darboe explained.

As the election draws closer, UDP leaders are gearing up for one of the toughest decisions to select a leader who will challenge NPP’s presidential candidate Adama Barrow.

Under the United Democratic Party ticket, Darboe has contested four unsuccessful presidential elections in 1996, 2001,2006, and 2021 and discussions for him to hand over the leadership have been ongoing.