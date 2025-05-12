Taboro Manneh Demands Transparency on Jammeh’s Seized Assets

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Ebrima Taboro Manneh, leader of the People’s Alliance Party, has called out the government for its continued failure to disclose details about the sale of former President Yahya Jammeh’s seized assets, describing the situation as a betrayal of public trust.

Speaking in a WhatsApp audio message circulated on social media, Manneh said he was addressing the issue not as a politician but as a concerned citizen of The Gambia. He described the current political climate as a critical moment for every Gambian to stay informed and involved.

“These are interesting times to be a citizen of The Gambia, especially for those who are truly concerned about the direction of our beloved country,” he said. Manneh praised investigative journalist Mustapha K. Darboe for shedding light on the issue, saying his work has empowered citizens to demand accountability. “Mustapha has done a great job in uncovering facts that led to public demand for full disclosure on Jammeh’s assets,” he noted.

He criticised the government for not being transparent about how the assets were handled. “We all know the assets were seized, but who were they sold to? How much was recovered? Where did the money go?” he asked. “If this [were] an exam, the government has not even attempted to answer.”

Manneh emphasised that the youth are especially concerned and eager to know how public funds are used. “They want to understand where their taxes are going—your money and mine,” he said.

He concluded by urging the government to prioritise transparency and respond to the demands of citizens. “This is not about politics; it’s about national interest. The people deserve answers,” he said.