- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, Police Public Relations Officer, has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 11-year-old Samuel Mendy from Dippa Kunda.

- Advertisement -

“Following sustained surveillance and operational efforts, a suspect was arrested on the morning of Saturday, 29th March,” he stated.

The child was rescued unharmed, underwent a medical examination confirming he had no injuries, and has since been reunited with his family.