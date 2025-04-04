Supreme Court to Hear Yankuba Touray’s Murder Appeal and Other Key Cases

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Office of the Chief Justice has announced that the Supreme Court of The Gambia will hold a session in Banjul from the 7th to the 10th of April 2025. The session, presided over by His Lordship the Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, will involve several key cases.

- Advertisement -

Among the matters to be addressed, the Court will deliver its judgment on the case of Yankuba Touray vs. the State, concerning Touray’s conviction for the murder of former Minister Koro Ceesay. Additionally, the Court will rule on the case of Kanifing Municipal Council vs. The Ministry of Regional Government, Religious Affairs and Lands and others, which involves allegations of improper interference in the management of the Council.

Other significant cases to be heard during the session include a challenge to the practice of female circumcision (Almami Gibba and others vs. The Attorney General), a dispute regarding the 2025 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of the State (Sait Matty Jaw and others vs. The Clerk of the National Assembly and others), and a challenge to the constitutionality of the Commission of Inquiry (Amendment Act) 2023 (Lamin Dabo and others vs. The Attorney General and Clerk of the National Assembly).

The Judicial Secretary, Ms. Kumba Mboge, emphasized the importance of attendance, stating, “All litigants, their counsel, and representatives are required to attend their respective sessions on time.”

This session marks a crucial period in the judicial process as several high-profile cases take center stage. All parties involved are expected to be present for the proceedings.