Support Pours in for Ebrima Ndow, the Blind Gambian Hacker

By Alieu Jallow

In the weeks following the captivating yet poignant story published by The Fatu Network about Ebrima Ndow, a remarkable young man born without sight but gifted with exceptional hacking skills, a transformative chapter in his life is beginning to unfold.

Ebrima resides in the village of Nduku Dawen in the Central River Region. During a serendipitous encounter with The Fatu Network’s Alieu Jallow in Wassu, Ebrima revealed the depth of his journey. In their heartfelt conversation, he candidly shared the numerous obstacles he faces, particularly the pressing issue of inadequate housing, which has weighed heavily on his aspirations. With a keen desire to shift away from the world of hacking, he expressed his hopes for a more sustainable and ethically sound livelihood, yearning for a future where his talents could flourish in a way that uplifts not just himself but his community as well.

That heartfelt story struck a chord across borders

A Gambian based in the United States, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward in a big way. The benefactor is now funding the construction of a house for Ebrima, starting with the moulding of over 35 bags of cement. In addition, he donated two sheep, a male and a female and 10 bags of American rice to help Ebrima kick-start an agricultural and small-scale business venture.

The generosity didn’t stop there. Through The Fatu Network’s Wave account, D40,000 has also been raised to support Ebrima’s transition to a more dignified and stable life.

Fashion designer Ramatoulie Bah has also added a personal touch to the support by gifting Ebrima a brand-new, tailor-made kaftan for Tobaski.

Ramatoulie says what touched her heart and pushed her to act is not just the fact that this boy is blind, it’s the fact that, despite his disability, he works hard every single day to support his parents and siblings. His determination and sense of responsibility moved them deeply.

“As young female entrepreneurs, my younger sister and I know what it means to face disadvantages. Being young, being a woman, and trying to run a business – it’s never easy. But his story reminded us that no matter the challenge, you can still make an impact, you can still push forward.

We decided to donate the Tobaski outfit not just as a gift, but as a symbol of encouragement for him, for ourselves, and all young people facing obstacles. His courage gave us even more motivation to believe in our business and work harder to see it succeed. We hope his story reminds everyone that challenges are not the end, they are the beginning of greatness. Never give up. Work harder. Your success will come,” she states.

This wave of kindness marks a hopeful chapter in Ebrima’s life. What began as a story of hardship is gradually turning into one of possibility, resilience, and the power of shared humanity.