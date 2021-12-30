Success Is In Your Hands and Not In a New Year

- Advertisement -

By: Amara Thoronka

What does the calendar do?

- Advertisement -

The calendar is a convenient way of counting the passage of time in our lives, employments, associations and all our earthly endeavours. It reminds us of our age and the time we have spent doing something. The calendar helps us reflect on the past and predict the future. The year gives us 365 days [normal year] or 366 days [leap year] to think, dream, wake up and act accordingly to achieve set goals.

As its days roll by, births and deaths occur. Throughout the year, birthdays are celebrated, deaths mourned, national and international holidays observed, power changes hands, jobs are found and lost, some cry while some laugh. Generally, the good, the bad and the ugly are evident in public-private and public circles.

Bidding farewell to a year

There are most often events of merriment and thanksgiving in bidding farewell to an elapsing year, and warmly welcoming a new one. In most countries, December [last most of the year] is recognized as a festive season.

- Advertisement -

Such a season is characterized by entertainment, reunion and a range of exciting activities. During such a period, people in the diaspora return to their native countries to have a reunion with their families and friend.

The myth of the new year bringing prosperity

When the year elapses, there is normally a strong optimism in people to be prosperous in the following year. It may sound mythical and superstitious to many but there are indeed people who hold the conviction that the new year has a mystic force to change their pain into gain, disappointment into appointment, failure to success, sadness into happiness or misery into glory. You would often hear them say “new year, new changes.”

The reality

- Advertisement -

It is not the year that brings about positive or negative change, but our actions and inactions. In this twenty-first century, the first step to success is mostly informed by the acquisition of and engagement in education, technical skills, trade and any other legal and productive source of livelihood.

Unproductive discussions that add absolutely no value should be avoided. Such discussions hamper your creativity and distract your goal-achieving focus.

The change will never occur until one is committed to realizing it. The pathway to fulfilment is most often rough, tough and frustrating. Sometimes, the pressure keeps accumulating exponentially with a cloud of despondency and pessimism. I have learnt that such a cloud will vanish when one confronts it with determination, resilience and action-oriented faith in God and oneself.

The year is just a comprehensive and sequential arrangement of time. Stop the illusion that the year is what brings you success. If it was so, why not everyone just sit in armchairs and wait for the magical success.

Move from your comfort zones; stop sleeping too much; stop the purposeless and unyielding arguments about celebrities and politicians; stop making yourself vulnerable to be used for political hooliganism and violence; stop spending extravagantly to impress people; desist from consuming anything harmful to your health and wellbeing and stop demotivating yourself – If you want to do it, then just believe that you can. It is all about the right mindset and well-informed actions.

Find something economically viable to do; and when you find such, do it with all your might, dedication and commitment. Avoid shortcuts to success because it is most often fearful, deadly and regrettable.

Find a mentor in the craft, skill or trade you have chosen and learn through apprenticeship. Don’t be flying without guidance because you will crash, and such guidance can be satisfactorily given by a mentor, so find one and learn the essential rudiments of your desired walk of life.

Be prepared to undergo a series of agonies in your daily genuine pursuit of success. They are never meant to kill you but rather to properly empower and shape you to handle what the anticipated victory will bring.

Many successful people were not born with a silver spoon, some came from far much worse than yours but they took the challenge to be outstanding. Had they been lazy and visionless, they would not have been mentors and paradigms of sincere accomplishment today.

Again, stop waiting for the year to elapse with the mythical hope that the next would bring good tidings. Dream, have a vision, wake up, know at doors and crab opportunities to unleash your potential. Life is short but the impact and value you add to yourself, your family, your community and the nation can be indelible and positively transforming.

For change to take place, there should be a changer (initiator/conduit) of that change. Be the changer of the change you want to see in your life, your family and society.