Stuck in Place: Gambia’s Unseen Migration Crisis of Involuntary Immobility

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

While images of overcrowded boats crossing the Mediterranean often dominate global migration narratives, a quieter and more insidious crisis is unfolding in The Gambia. Dubbed “involuntary immobility,” it refers to the growing number of young Gambians who desperately want to migrate but lack the means to do so. According to migration expert Muhammed Lamin Dibba, this phenomenon is fueling a national crisis of youth unemployment and social decay.

- Advertisement -

“Involuntary immobility represents an equally pressing yet overlooked crisis affecting The Gambia,” Dibba writes in a recent expert opinion. “This phenomenon has profound consequences, not least of which is fueling a burgeoning youth unemployment crisis that threatens the very fabric of Gambian society.”

Historically, The Gambia has been part of a vibrant cross-border economy. “The Gambia has been a dynamic economic unit for West African countries,” Dibba notes, pointing to long-standing migration flows with Senegal and Mauritania. But today, economic stagnation, lack of job prospects, and limited educational opportunities have rendered these traditional migration routes unattainable for many.

The desire to leave, especially for Europe, is strong. However, Dibba highlights that “for a generation, these aspirations remain unfulfilled,” referencing sociologist Hein de Haas’s work on involuntary immobility—a condition where people have the will but not the means to migrate.

“These young potential migrants grow increasingly impatient with their circumstances at home. Most of them have no other alternatives, such as pursuing education, starting a business, or pursuing an apprenticeship,” Dibba states.

- Advertisement -

The fallout is visible and alarming.

“The shattered aspiration to migrate for a better life has given rise to a wave of social vices such as theft, murder, and suicide,” Dibba warns.

In Brikama, the epicenter of the crisis, 21.7% of youth are unemployed, despite the region housing nearly half (46.3%) of the country’s working-age population.

“Brikama alone accounts for the highest number of emigrants,” Dibba adds, citing 13,768 who used irregular routes and 7,698 who left through legal channels.

- Advertisement -

Understanding the Unemployment Trap

The root causes are complex, but Dibba identifies three major culprits:

• Skills Mismatch:

“Many young graduates are ready to enter the labor market, but the skills they’ve acquired often don’t align with available jobs,” he writes.

• Weak Entrepreneurial Ecosystem:

“An outdated school curriculum that neglects vocational, practical, and employability training” is leaving students unprepared for real-world demands.

• Governance Deficits:

Dibba criticizes political leaders for neglecting youth needs. “The pursuit of power retention and personal enrichment at the expense of national development leaves little room for initiatives that could genuinely empower young people,” he states.

Charting a Way Forward

To tackle this growing crisis, Dibba recommends a multi-layered approach.

“The young Gambian citizens need an early orientation about citizenship, patriotism, and the importance of education for self and country,” he writes, calling for curriculum reform to incorporate employability and entrepreneurship training.

Even existing initiatives need improvement.

“Even projects like the EU–Youth Empowerment Project fall short without proper support systems. These young people need guidance, support, and supervision for a specific period to yield the dividends of their business,” Dibba advises.

He also stresses the importance of school-level interventions:

“All upper basic, senior secondary schools, and tertiary institutions should have effective and efficient career counselors to offer career guidance,” he says.

Dibba’s message is clear: unless policymakers act swiftly, the silent crisis of involuntary immobility could erode the hopes of a generation.

“Only by understanding and actively addressing the silent crisis can The Gambia unlock the potential of its vibrant youth and steer towards a future of sustainable development and prosperity,” he concludes.