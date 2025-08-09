Strengthening the Path to Victory, the NPP’s Roadmap to a Resounding 2026 Win

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Bakary J. Janneh

While there are clear indicators that His Excellency President Adama Barrow is on course to win the 2026 Presidential Election with a huge margin, this projected victory must not be taken for granted. The National People’s Party (NPP) and its alliance partners must stand even stronger, consolidate their gains, and work diligently to improve in key areas that will not only secure re-election but also cement the President’s legacy as a transformative leader.

The political landscape is dynamic. Victory in modern-day politics is not solely about popularity but about demonstrating continued relevance, effectiveness, and commitment to the people’s needs. Over the years, the Barrow-led administration has recorded significant achievements in infrastructure development, education, health care, agriculture, and democratic governance. These milestones have strengthened the President’s standing among the Gambian people. However, to secure an overwhelming mandate in 2026, there are strategic priorities that require urgent attention.

First, youth empowerment and employment creation must remain at the forefront. The youth constitute the largest voting bloc, and their aspirations, energy, and innovation are vital to national progress. Expanding vocational training, investing in entrepreneurship, and creating more sustainable job opportunities will further win their confidence.

Second, strengthening service delivery in rural communities is critical. The NPP has already made remarkable efforts in expanding road networks, electrification, and access to clean water, but consistent engagement with rural dwellers and addressing their day-to-day challenges will reinforce grassroots loyalty.

Third, effective communication and public relations must be prioritized. The government’s achievements should be clearly articulated and shared, countering misinformation and ensuring that citizens are aware of the tangible progress made under the Barrow administration.

Finally, the unity of the NPP and its alliance partners is non-negotiable. Internal cohesion, mutual respect, and a shared vision will be key in ensuring that no cracks emerge for the opposition to exploit.

The signs of victory in 2026 are already strong. But with focused strategies, renewed engagement, and improvements in critical sectors, the NPP can transform a likely win into a historic landslide, delivering not just another term for President Adama Barrow, but a lasting legacy of progress for The Gambia.

