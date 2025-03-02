St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School Triumphs at West Coast International Institute Debate Competition

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School has claimed victory in the West Coast International Institute Inter-School Debate Competition, held yesterday. The students engaged in a spirited discussion on the topic, “Technology is doing more harm than good in the lives of students.”

The competition featured five participating schools: Old Yundum Senior, St. Peter’s Senior, Sheikh Hamdan Senior, Jabang Senior, and Yunus Senior. The event aimed to enhance students’ learning and public speaking skills while providing a platform for intellectual exchange.

Ebou Jobe, CEO of the West Coast International Institute, emphasized the importance of such debates in developing students’ capacities. He encouraged participants to use technology wisely to maximize its benefits. “Students should not use technology for plagiarism. Instead, they should leverage it for educational purposes. Nowadays, many students are losing focus on their education due to addiction to technology,” he remarked.

David Noah, one of the judges, outlined the debate rules and reminded competitors to adhere strictly to them to avoid penalties.

As the event concluded, St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School emerged as the champion, receiving a prize of D3,000, along with a package of learning materials and a certificate of appreciation. Yunus English School secured second place, earning D2,000 and a certificate of appreciation, while Sheikh Hamdan Senior Secondary School took third place, receiving D1,000 and a certificate of appreciation.

This competition not only highlighted the students’ eloquence and critical thinking skills but also reinforced the need for responsible technology use in education.