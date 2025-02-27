St. Francis Press Club Visits The Fatu Network to Gain Journalism Insights

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The St. Francis Upper and Senior School Press Club visited The Fatu Network on Wednesday, 26th February, as part of efforts to gain firsthand knowledge of journalism and media production. The educational visit aimed to expose students to the realities of professional journalism, including news gathering, production, and the challenges faced in the industry.

Welcomed by the staff of The Fatu Network, the young aspiring journalists were guided through various stages of news reporting, from research and fact-checking to live broadcasting and digital media engagement. The visit also featured interactive sessions where students asked questions about ethical reporting, media independence, and the evolving landscape of journalism in The Gambia.

The students expressed excitement about the experience, with many saying it had further inspired their interest in pursuing careers in journalism.

The visit aligns with The Fatu Network’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of journalists and fostering media literacy among young people. As the media landscape continues to evolve, such engagements are crucial in equipping aspiring journalists with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the profession.

The St. Francis Press Club visit is expected to encourage more schools to partner with media houses in promoting journalism education and empowering young voices in The Gambia.