Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta: Politics Must Be a Tool for Unity, Not Division

By: Alieu Jallow

In a compelling address at the 2nd National Dialogue, held earlier today at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference Centre, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Speaker of the National Assembly, emphasized the pivotal role of politics as a means of representation while cautioning against its potential to sow division among citizens.

Reflecting on the theme “Marching in Solidarity for Self-Reliance and National Development,” Hon. Jatta highlighted the significance of unity, especially as The Gambia approaches its 60th anniversary of independence.

“As we dialogue among ourselves on this crucial theme, let all Gambians be reminded that democracy requires the ability of our elected representatives to exercise decision-making power,” he stated.

He further underscored that such power must be “subject to the rule of law, moderated by a constitution that emphasizes the protection of the rights and freedoms of individuals.”

The Speaker, who also serves as the current leader of the APRC, lauded the nation’s leadership, noting, “This country is fortunate to be governed by a dynamic and conscious political elite that commit themselves without reservations to the service of the people.”

Emphasizing the importance of unity, he stated:

“Building a self-reliant country requires that, as Gambians, we break the barriers that keep us apart politically and ethnically and unite in the interest of the country’s development goals. The advancement of every Gambian, regardless of political, religious, or tribal affiliation, must be our utmost priority.”

Speaker Jatta also called upon citizens to actively participate in the nation’s development, stating:

“All development undertakings must involve the people, who ought to be engaged in both the initiation and implementation stages of development projects.”

Similarly, he warned against the dangers of disunity:

“When disunity is the order of the day, the resultant effect is total negligence and societal dysfunction, which often impedes development. It is, therefore, important for us to come together as one—as Gambians and Africans—in pursuit of our collective objectives.”

Hon. Jatta reiterated the National Assembly’s dedication to its constitutional mandate, pledging to uphold its responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution and other laws of The Gambia.

*”We will continue to ensure that the laws we pass are geared towards strengthening democracy, the rule of law, transparency, peace, and stability while delivering social services to all Gambians without discrimination.

In doing so, the National Assembly will also continue to hold the government accountable to the people of The Gambia through our oversight functions, ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of every Gambian are fulfilled,”* he outlined.

The 2nd National Dialogue serves as a testament to The Gambia’s commitment to inclusive governance and collective progress.