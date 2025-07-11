Sonko Slams Internal Divisions and “Authority Crisis” in Senegal During PASTEF Council Speech

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Senegalese Prime Minister and PASTEF party leader Ousmane Sonko delivered a fiery address on Thursday during the installation of his party’s new National Council. Speaking not as head of government but as party chief, Sonko fiercely criticised internal factions, mounting political attacks, and what he described as a deep crisis of authority at the highest levels of the state.

- Advertisement -

“The problem in Senegal is not just a political crisis,” Sonko declared. “What this country suffers from is a crisis of authority. If we continue like this, we won’t even finish a single term.” Calling for space to govern effectively amid ongoing tensions, he added: “Let me govern! Things will change, because I cannot stand injustice.”

Addressing recent rumours and political pressure, Sonko flatly denied any intention to step down. “They talk about resignation, but I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “They think they can force me out, but they are wasting their time. I have a responsibility. I am not resigning—let that be clear!”

He also warned of growing internal discord within his own party, accusing some members of forming rival camps and pursuing personal ambition over party unity. “Clans are forming at the top levels of PASTEF, in total disregard for the values of this party. I will not accept it,” Sonko said. “They puff out their chests, but can’t even win a single hamlet… They’ve even gone as far as Touba to scheme and conspire. Those trying to divide PASTEF to gain power need to leave.”

He further pushed back against narratives suggesting a power struggle between him and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. “Those who want to paint me as the villain and him as the hero are wrong. Diomaye is my brother, my friend. I’m not coveting his position,” Sonko said. He also accused certain media outlets of fuelling these perceptions, alleging that some journalists are being used to manufacture division between him and the president. “There are people using the press to turn us against each other,” he said. “But it won’t work. We’re focused on the same goals.”

- Advertisement -

Responding to recent criticism from the Union of Magistrates over his alleged interference in judicial matters, Sonko pushed back strongly: “Why would I need an audience with the union of magistrates? Two years ago, under the former regime, they were made to do anything—and they never flinched.” He added, “Justice does not belong to them. Let’s be clear: we are the state, and it is up to us to set the direction of the administration. That is the order of things.”